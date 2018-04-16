Man murdered with knife hidden inside cane

Fresno Police say they have solved a deadly stabbing that happened Sunday night in southwest Fresno.Investigators say 54-year-old Bernard Jackson was murdered in front of a market on E North Ave and S Elm Ave.Witnesses said they heard arguing shortly before the homicide.Investigators have recovered the weapon, that's being described as a cane with a knife in it. Officers say the victim and suspect have known each other for a while, but Sunday night they had an argument that led to a murder.Neighbors say Jackson was well known and liked in the area where he lived and died. Officers are now reviewing surveillance video to see what led to the violent encounter.Investigators say the suspect, Michael Curtis Davis asked Jackson to buy him a beer last night when it led to a stabbing. Witnesses who know the suspect and victim say Davis used a cane that doubled as a weapon.Bernisa Leavy said Davis' weapon is the talk of the neighborhood.She said, "He walked with a cane. And the cane could've had like a sword knife in it, like a long sword knife. He stabbed Bernard Jackson under his neck. That was inappropriate and I don't appreciate that.Fresno Police have taken the weapon as evidence.Leavy says Bernard was always helpful with driving people around when they needed rides or lending a hand with household chores or yard work.Sunday she saw the suspect selling perfume and government cell phones on the corner before the homicide. She said Bernard was a nice man and didn't deserve to die this way.Leavy said, "Bernard, he always come up here just to hang around and just be friends and just chill like a park. And that's what we know about Bernard. And that's what I do too- the same thing."Witnesses pointed detectives to Davis. They tracked him down a short distance away and after an interview, he was booked on murder charges.The crime scene, in front of Country Mart Mini Mart, is right down the street from another murder that happened Thursday night. Officers have not made any arrests in that homicide.