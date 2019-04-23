Man rescued from canal in Central Fresno

Units are responding to a Water Rescue, with a report of a person in the canal. pic.twitter.com/J3gh46tiKF — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) April 23, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was pulled to safety from fast-moving waters in a Central Fresno by firefighters Monday night.He fell in the water near Blackstone and Olive avenues just after 8 p.m.When crews arrived, they heard cries for help and began their rescue operations."They heard a man screaming right under the bridge here," said Battalion Chief Brad Driscoll. "Were able to take quick action.. threw a rope down and they just pulled him right out."The man managed to stay afloat by holding onto debris underneath the bridge.Fresno police spoke to the man once he was back on dry land and say that he was trying to wash pepper spray from his face and accidentally fell in.It's not clear why the man was pepper sprayed in the first place.