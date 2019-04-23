water rescue

Man rescued from canal in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was pulled to safety from fast-moving waters in a Central Fresno by firefighters Monday night.

He fell in the water near Blackstone and Olive avenues just after 8 p.m.

When crews arrived, they heard cries for help and began their rescue operations.



"They heard a man screaming right under the bridge here," said Battalion Chief Brad Driscoll. "Were able to take quick action.. threw a rope down and they just pulled him right out."

The man managed to stay afloat by holding onto debris underneath the bridge.

Fresno police spoke to the man once he was back on dry land and say that he was trying to wash pepper spray from his face and accidentally fell in.

It's not clear why the man was pepper sprayed in the first place.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralwater rescuefresno
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Tulare County crews rescuing 2 people stuck on rock in Kern River
Father and son save 74-year-old from drowning in rip current
Man rescued after trying to swim across Kings River
Crews searching for 11-year-old girl swept away in Kern River
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News