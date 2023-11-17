WATCH LIVE

Investigation underway after man shot in arm in Fresno County

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Friday, November 17, 2023 1:56PM
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies are investigating what led to a shooting in Fresno County.

The shooting happened before 2 a.m. Friday at Prospect and Jensen avenues, just west of Marks Avenue.

Deputies say a man was shot in the arm, but do not have any details about what led to the attack.

They say the victim is being uncooperative.

Deputies are looking for the suspect, and have not released a description of the man at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

