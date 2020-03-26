Man shot in leg at southeast Fresno motel, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in southeast Fresno early Thursday morning.It happened at around 4:30 am at the Days Inn on Jensen and Second near Highway 99.Officers arrived to find the victim in a nearby Wendy's parking lot.After reviewing surveillance video, police say the victim was inside a motel room with a group of people when he was hurt.Officers have not found a weapon, and the man is not cooperating with the investigation. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition has not been released.Officers questioned a man who were with the victim at the time of the incident.