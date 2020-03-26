Man shot in leg at southeast Fresno motel, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in southeast Fresno early Thursday morning.

It happened at around 4:30 am at the Days Inn on Jensen and Second near Highway 99.

Officers arrived to find the victim in a nearby Wendy's parking lot.

After reviewing surveillance video, police say the victim was inside a motel room with a group of people when he was hurt.

Officers have not found a weapon, and the man is not cooperating with the investigation. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition has not been released.

Officers questioned a man who were with the victim at the time of the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastcrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
Man injured in drive-by shooting in central Fresno
US coronavirus death toll tops 1,000
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Visalia
Employee at Corcoran prison tests positive for coronavirus
Family ditches birthday party for birthday parade for boy with spina bifida in Kingsburg
Show More
SoCal man arrested by FBI for touting coronavirus 'cure'
Big Fresno Fairgrounds could soon be used to treat COVID-19 patients
Gov. Newsom: Many banks agree to 90-day grace period for mortgages
Suspect involved in Fresno officer-involved shooting identified
"14 burpees challenge" just part of Fresno State football's workout plan
More TOP STORIES News