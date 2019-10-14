Man shot, killed in downtown Los Banos over weekend, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in downtown Los Banos early Sunday morning, police say.Los Banos Police say officers found the victim with one gunshot wound behind the Bank of America in the area of 6th and I Streets just after 12:30 a.m.Officials say the victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.Detectives are investigating to determine what led up to the shooting. They say the man had been at the El Bohemia Rincon bar before he was shot.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Banos Police Department at 209-827-2545.