Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich in Maryland: Police

OXON HILL, Maryland -- A man fatally stabbed another customer outside of a Maryland Popeyes restaurant in a fight over the recently rereleased chicken sandwich, police say.

The two men were waiting in line at an Oxon Hill Popeyes on Monday night when one of the men accused the other of cutting in front of him in a line specifically for ordering chicken sandwiches, Prince George's County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan told news outlets. The fight then spilled outside where one of the men stabbed the other, according to police.

EMBED More News Videos

Police in Maryland provide update on fatal stabbing at Popeyes on November 4, 2019.



The 28-year-old victim was from the Washington area, police say. He was taken to a hospital, where he died less than an hour later.

Police are still looking for the suspect and have called on him to surrender, Donelan added.

The victim and the suspect's identities haven't been released.

Popeyes resumed selling its chicken sandwich on Sunday. First released Aug. 12, the chain credited popular demand to its supply selling out by the end of that month. It's also been credited with causing long lines and hourslong waits across the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandfast food restaurantstabbingchicken
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man's body found inside burned shed behind central Fresno home
Trash cans pile up in Visalia, city doesn't know what to do with them
CCW holders to register unlimited amount of weapons in Fresno Co.
12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
'He's a huge inspiration': Family, girlfriend remember Officer Jonathan Diaz
Revered relic stolen from Selma church while on display
FAX bus driver who killed pedestrian, drove away denies knowing what he did
Show More
Borderline shooting: Sgt. Ron Helus' widow reflects 1 year later
VIDEO: BART employee rescues man from oncoming train after Raider game
Hanford woman charged with murder after unborn baby dies of drugs in his system
Hundreds of Fresno students learn about career technical education options
Woman who had sex with daughters' teen boyfriends gets 4 years in prison
More TOP STORIES News