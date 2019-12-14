Man walking across highway hit by two cars and killed

A man died when he walked onto the lanes of Highway 168 and got hit by two cars early Saturday morning.CHP officers shut down all three lanes of the highway near Ashlan at about 1:45 a.m. and diverted traffic onto a shoulder so they could investigate.They say both drivers who hit the man stopped and called for help.Both of them are shaken up, but they were not driving under the influence.Coroners took the body away and an autopsy might give investigators clues about why the man was on the roadway in the middle of the night.Officers didn't arrest the drivers who hit the man, but they did arrest a woman who stopped in the road block.A breathalyzer registered her BAC and officers cuffed her and took her away.