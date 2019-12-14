Man walking across highway hit by two cars and killed

By
A man died when he walked onto the lanes of Highway 168 and got hit by two cars early Saturday morning.

CHP officers shut down all three lanes of the highway near Ashlan at about 1:45 a.m. and diverted traffic onto a shoulder so they could investigate.

They say both drivers who hit the man stopped and called for help.

Both of them are shaken up, but they were not driving under the influence.

Coroners took the body away and an autopsy might give investigators clues about why the man was on the roadway in the middle of the night.

Officers didn't arrest the drivers who hit the man, but they did arrest a woman who stopped in the road block.

A breathalyzer registered her BAC and officers cuffed her and took her away.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central playing in the D-1AA state final against Sierra Canyon
San Joaquin man accused of killing 16-year-old boy in Fresno courtroom
A record-setting year for construction in Merced
New drug for sinusitis
Small fire breaks out at Fresno elementary school, students evacuated
30-year-old found shot several times in Tulare
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Show More
Man dies after shooting in Earlimart
LAPD officer arrested after allegedly fondling corpse
Fallen Navy sailor brought home ahead of Saturday funeral
PG&E repairing power pole on Olive and Polk after crash
More than 40 exotic pets abandoned in Texas apartment
More TOP STORIES News