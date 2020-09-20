FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police officers have surrounded a home in the area of Alluvial and Armstrong.
They are trying to make contact with a suspect who is wanted out of Tulare County for domestic violence and kidnapping charges.
Police have been at the home since 11:45 Saturday morning, and some SWAT officers are also at the scene.
Alluvial has been shut down between Armstrong and Temperance.
Clovis police surround home during search for wanted Tulare County man
