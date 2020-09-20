Clovis police surround home during search for wanted Tulare County man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police officers have surrounded a home in the area of Alluvial and Armstrong.They are trying to make contact with a suspect who is wanted out of Tulare County for domestic violence and kidnapping charges.Police have been at the home since 11:45 Saturday morning, and some SWAT officers are also at the scene.Alluvial has been shut down between Armstrong and Temperance.Stay with Action News for updates on this developing story.