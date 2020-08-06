Free COVID-19 testing available at Manchester Center on Friday

Fresno City Councilmember Nelson Esparza has partnered with United Health Centers to bring residents no-cost testing to Manchester Center on Friday, August 7.
TESTING!— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) August 6, 2020
Free drive-up coronavirus testing tomorrow morning at Manchester Center, with help from City Council Member @esparza_nelson.
You can register ahead of time at https://t.co/5EoVKViSIC
No insurance necessary, but all insurance accepted. pic.twitter.com/zmpNUXMZPR
Free face masks will also be provided while supplies last.
You'll have to register before you can be tested. Residents can register by visiting unitedhealthcenters.org or calling 800-492-4227
The testing site will be in the old Sears Building parking lot off of Blackstone Avenue. The testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Test results will be given within three to five days.