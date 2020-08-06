coronavirus testing

Free COVID-19 testing available at Manchester Center on Friday

You'll have to register before you can be tested.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A free drive-up coronavirus testing site will open in central Fresno on Friday.

Fresno City Councilmember Nelson Esparza has partnered with United Health Centers to bring residents no-cost testing to Manchester Center on Friday, August 7.



Free face masks will also be provided while supplies last.

You'll have to register before you can be tested. Residents can register by visiting unitedhealthcenters.org or calling 800-492-4227

The testing site will be in the old Sears Building parking lot off of Blackstone Avenue. The testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Test results will be given within three to five days.
