FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When Manjeet Singh saw three drowning children, he didn't think twice about saving them.
"He didn't hesitate to jump into the river to do whatever he could to save those children," says Naindeep Singh, Executive Director of Jakara Movement.
It was at Reedley Beach that Singh sacrificed his life to save theirs.
As the cold rushing water swept the children away, Singh took off his turban and used it as a rope to reel them in.
When it didn't work, he jumped in after them.
"His friends really shared that it was that hearing that mothers anguish was what drove them to action," Naindeep said.
Singh and his loved ones were able to rescue two of the children. The third, eight-year-old Samantha, was taken by the current.
She's still on life support. Singh drowned trying to save her.
"There is something tragic in terms of loss of life, but something that makes this a story about humanity," Naindeep said.
RELATED: Kings River hero tried saving kids using turban, then jumped into water
Naindeep says Singh's actions will not be forgotten.
"Whatever your nationality is, whatever ethnicity you are, whatever background you have, there is a common humanity that links us," he said.
Naindeep says Singh had just gotten to the United States seeking political Asylum.
He was ambitious and had aspirations of owning a trucking company. Through that business, he was hoping to provide for his parents back in India.
Community members are now coming together to honor him and help those who needed him most.
A GoFundMe account has been created to raise funds so Singh's body can be sent back to India and help his parents.
Community gathers to remember man who died saving children at Reedley Beach
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News