Man's body found inside burned shed behind central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating after a man's body was found inside a shed that caught fire behind a central Fresno home.Firefighters responded to the area 4th Street and Thomas Avenue at around 10 p.m.Officials say the victim, a man in his 40s, had no signs of trauma to his body, but the cause of his death is under investigation.The victim's family, who lives in the home, said he was with another man earlier Monday evening. Officers are now searching for him for questioning.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Detectives will continue their investigation through the night.