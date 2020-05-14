education

Communities start 'Adopt a Senior' pages on social media to support high school seniors

The community is finding new ways to celebrate high school seniors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
You may have seen many "Adopt a Senior" pages on Facebook, all with the same goal.

"It's just a way to show them they are showcased, and they are cared about even during this crazy time," said Yosemite High School Grad Courtney Herrera.

When the mountain community schools shut their doors, Courtney wanted to encourage the seniors from her hometown.

"After that, it just took off and just kept going," said Herrera. "Now we're at 240 seniors adopted."

With the help of a local teacher, Herrera started a Facebook page to "Adopt a High School Senior" for students in the mountain community.

"It took off like wildfire," said Coarsegold Elementary teacher Mindy Gresham. "It's not about just keeping it in the mountains. It's about making sure all these kids feel appreciated and acknowledged for what they're missing out on."

Here's how it works, students or parents can post a photo to the page. Then a community member simply needs to comment if they want to "adopt" the senior.

"It's kind of like you get to have a connection with someone you've never met before, which is really interesting," said Yosemite High School senior Bobbee Cresci.

Then it's all about encouragement, sending the students gift cards, notes or snacks and letting them know the community is rooting for them.

"It's meant a lot because there are community members in our mountain community that actually care about us and are upset we don't get a graduation," said Minarets High School Senior Daniel Speak.

The group is accepting seniors through June 1st and they're not the only ones. Similar Facebook groups have started for seniors in Selma, Clovis and Firebaugh among others.
