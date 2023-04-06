Renovations underway at Mariposa community pool

The Mariposa County Parks and Recreation Department says some of the fiberglass was chipping off the sidewalls.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some much-needed renovations are now underway at the Mariposa Pool.

The Mariposa County Parks and Recreation Department says some of the fiberglasses was chipping off the sidewalls.

Construction was originally set to start in February but was postponed due to recent storms.

Crews plan to have work completed by the end of May, but that is subject to change.

Officials also want residents to know there could be delays in the start dates of aquatic programs.

Even though the Mariposa Pool is undergoing construction, there are seasonal jobs available, including lifeguard positions.