WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Mariposa County Sheriff's deputies rescue dog and her puppies

KFSN logo
Friday, May 19, 2023 10:42PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC30 Central CA | Action News

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- What started out as an aggressive dog call turned into a rescue for Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.

Animal Control officers rescued an abandoned dog and her puppies inside a culvert near the Lake McSwain campground.

Deputies say the mother dog was aggressive towards the lake's rangers and guests.

The Sheriff's Office has named the rescue dog Cully, since she was found in the culvert, and says she's become the sweetest dog ever since she knew her puppies were safe.

Everyone has been evaluated by a vet and they have been issued a clear bill of health.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW