Mariposa County Sheriff's deputies rescue dog and her puppies

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- What started out as an aggressive dog call turned into a rescue for Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.

Animal Control officers rescued an abandoned dog and her puppies inside a culvert near the Lake McSwain campground.

Deputies say the mother dog was aggressive towards the lake's rangers and guests.

The Sheriff's Office has named the rescue dog Cully, since she was found in the culvert, and says she's become the sweetest dog ever since she knew her puppies were safe.

Everyone has been evaluated by a vet and they have been issued a clear bill of health.