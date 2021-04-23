Woman shoots man in apparent murder-suicide in Mariposa County, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says a woman shot and killed a man and then killed herself in the community of Yosemite West.Deputies responded to the area Thursday after someone reported a possible death. They found both bodies and determined the man was shot multiple times.Authorities believe the two were visiting Mariposa County. They have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.Detectives are now working with the California Department of Justice Fresno Crime lab as the investigation continues.The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.The sheriff's office said there are no other persons of interest in the shooting.