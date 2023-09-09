Deputy shoots and kills suspect in Mariposa

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deputy opened fire on a suspect on Lemee Lane near Mariposa, killing the man.

Deputies first responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on Terrace View Road, where a person was stabbed in the head with a knife.

The suspect left the scene and was found in the driveway of the Mariposa County Health and Human Services Agency office.

Officials say the male suspect attempted to attack the deputy with a knife, and that's when shots were fired.

The deputy had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Fresno office of the Department of Justice and the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office are currently conducting the crime scene investigation.

