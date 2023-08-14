Zuckerberg says Musk not taking fight challenge seriously, match unlikely to happen

Mark Zuckerberg says Elon Musk appears to not be taking plans for a fight seriously and the match is unlikely to happen.

If you've been waiting for that much publicized MMA-style fight between tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk - you're going to have to keep waiting.

The Facebook founder says on Threads that Musk appears to not be taking the fight seriously.

"I love this sport and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me," Zuckerberg wrote on the Meta-owned platform. "If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on."

Zuckerberg also wrote Musk claims to need surgery and wanted a practice round in Zuckerberg's backyard octagon.

In the meantime, Zuckerberg, who has trained for several years with MMA professionals, says he is preparing for a fight against a different, unnamed opponent.

Musk's last public statement about the match was a post on X on Aug. 11 saying the fight would be streamed by the platforms owned by his and Zuckerberg's companies and would have a visual theme of ancient Rome.

He also said he recently had an MRI and might need to have "minor surgery" because the scan indicated his right shoulder blade is rubbing against his ribs. He said the recovery would "only take a few months."

On Aug. 6, Musk said he was lifting weights at work to prepare for the fight.

Musk did not respond Sunday to Zuckerberg's latest comments.