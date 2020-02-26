home

Simple Solutions: How to balance the household chores

By
Cooking, cleaning, laundry, carpool pickup, doctor appointments, and more; the list of chores is long in most households.

And in a marriage, it's not uncommon for one person to take on more than the other!

Now, many couples are turning to apps to organize, track, and divvy up their domestic tasks.

Asana is a project management app that lets couples assign certain tasks to each other, along with deadlines for completing them.

Labor of love allows users to designate values to duties and choose rewards once a certain number of points have been accumulated.

Microsoft To-Do lets you plan your daily to-do list and share it with your spouse and other family members.

Google Calendar allows you to create color-coded calendars and share them with the entire family.

These are a few ways to help you and your partner make your to-do lists more doable.

From 2003 to 2018, the share of men doing food preparation and cleanup chores on an average day increased from 35 percent to 46 percent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenfresnohomegender identity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOME
Consumer Watch: Working on your lawn as summer approaches
Consumer Watch: Deep cleaning your home
Consumer Watch: Working comfortably from home
Astronauts read stories to kids from the Space Station
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News