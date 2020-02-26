Simple Solutions: How to balance the household chores

Cooking, cleaning, laundry, carpool pickup, doctor appointments, and more; the list of chores is long in most households.And in a marriage, it's not uncommon for one person to take on more than the other!Now, many couples are turning to apps to organize, track, and divvy up their domestic tasks.Asana is a project management app that lets couples assign certain tasks to each other, along with deadlines for completing them.Labor of love allows users to designate values to duties and choose rewards once a certain number of points have been accumulated.Microsoft To-Do lets you plan your daily to-do list and share it with your spouse and other family members.Google Calendar allows you to create color-coded calendars and share them with the entire family.These are a few ways to help you and your partner make your to-do lists more doable.From 2003 to 2018, the share of men doing food preparation and cleanup chores on an average day increased from 35 percent to 46 percent.