Inspiring Valley dog 'Marvel' who had legs amputated gets mobility cart, still needs forever home

A Livingston police animal control officer found Marvel on a property in February. It appeared a car had hit her weeks or months earlier.
Officer Hill could see the pup's spirit and will to live, so she contacted New Beginnings for Merced County Animals.
The group began raising money to pay for Marvel's amputation surgery and her new cart.
The non-profit's president said they still need nearly $2,000 to cover the outstanding costs.
They are also looking for a new foster family, or better yet, a forever home for Marvel.
If you'd like to help, you can find donation information here and contact information here.