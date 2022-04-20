Health & Fitness

Reaction throughout Central California as mask mandate ends for travel

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sudden end to the mask mandate has sparked much confusion leaving passengers wondering if they still have to wear a mask or not.

But after two years, things have changed.

TSA is no longer enforcing masks on planes. However, Fresno-Yosemite International Airport is strongly recommending them.

On Monday, a federal judge struck down a nationwide mask requirement for airplanes, trains, buses and other public transportation.

RELATED: Justice Department to appeal mask ruling for public transportation only if mandate still needed

Signs are down at the airport, but many still opted to wear their mask.

Signs are still up on Fresno FAX buses, but Fresno's Director of transportation Joe Vargas says they will come down soon.

"Although we understand that some folks will come on the bus without a mask, we really still are encouraging our staff, just folks who are riding together to continue to wear a mask and keep everyone safe so we can keep these numbers down," he said.

Fresno County Rural Transit Agency provides a fixed route between all 13 incorporated cities into Fresno.
General Manager Moses Stites says masks will not be required, but admits he's still worried about COVID-19. Regular cleanings will still take place between every trip.

RELATED: Which airlines, airports, transit agencies, ride shares dropped mask mandate after judge's ruling

"Our buses are maybe 40 feet or 23 feet in length, " he said. "However, we are still concerned and want the best for our passengers for their safety and their health."

Some transit agencies are still asking for face coverings. That includes the City of Madera, Clovis Stageline and Roundup.

But ride-share companies such as Uber and Lyft said they will not require riders to wear face coverings.

RELATED: Uber no longer requires masks for drivers and passengers, company says

The same goes for Amtrak. But a spokesperson tells Action News that anyone who choses to wear a mask is encouraged to do so.
