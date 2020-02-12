Massive 5-alarm blaze rips through Southern California apartment complex

TUSTIN, Calif. -- A massive blaze at a two-story apartment complex sent plumes of smoke into the sky as more than 100 firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames early Wednesday morning.

The Orange County Fire Authority and Tustin police responded to the intersection of Williams Street and McFadden Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. as crews encountered heavy fire coming from both floors.

Firefighters went into defensive mode as a roof collapsed approximately 45 minutes after the fire erupted. At about 5 a.m., firefighters appeared to make progress on the 5-alarm blaze.

At least 100 residents were displaced and two civilians were suffered apparent smoke inhalation injuries considered minor. Fire officials are still in the process of confirming if everyone in the building has been accounted for.

As many as 120 firefighters were at the scene as the fire rapidly grew in size, possibly affecting up to 100 apartments.

No police officers or firefighters were hurt in the incident.

It was not immediately known what sparked the blaze.

The Red Cross is helping assist displaced residents.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
apartment fire
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman saves husband, house in Merced Co. fire
16-year-old in critical condition after shooting in central Fresno
4 suspects steal, destroy property inside popular Atwater business
Talks to deport Hmongs, Laotians cause fear after removal orders issued in other areas
Spider-Man mask-wearing serial burglar arrested in Los Banos
Many with Selma Unified School District fighting to keep their jobs
Man who pleaded guilty in 2018 murder asking for forgiveness
Show More
Thieves target east central Fresno apartment complex to make some quick cash
2 Ohio State Univ. football players accused of rape, kidnapping
Fire erupts at ExxonMobil refinery in Louisiana
'I want my baby back': Family prays for missing girl
VIDEO: Gun put to man's head in brazen daylight armed robbery
More TOP STORIES News