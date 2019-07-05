Massive marijuana grow busted in the North Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A massive marijuana grow operation has been uncovered in the North Valley.Officials say they found 21 greenhouses containing more than 8,000 plants as well as several trailers and boxes, converted to indoor grow houses.Deputies say they made the discovery after serving a search warrant at a property on Ingomar Grade Road in Gustine Thursday.Ten workers were detained and deputies later cited the landowner for the illegal marijuana grow and several code enforcement violations.