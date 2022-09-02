Woman accusing former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, 2 others of rape speaks out

The dad of a teen accusing former Buffalo Bills kicker Matt Araiza of sexual assault spoke out, saying "I believed my daughter from day one."

The woman who has accused ex-NFL punter Matt Araiza and two of his college teammates of raping her during a party last year talked about the alleged incident in an interview with "Nightline."

The alleged victim, who was 17 at the time of the incident and asked not to be identified, said the sexual assault took place last year during an off-campus party at San Diego State University and she said it lingers in her mind.

She is suing Araiza, who was released by the Buffalo Bills last week, and two former San Diego State football players, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko, accusing them of gang-raping a minor. The alleged victim says she wants charges filed and the men arrested.