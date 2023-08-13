Couple with Valley ties speaks about experience in Maui during wildfires

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kingsburg native Austin Bratton and his wife, Rachel Bratton, arrived in California from Maui last night.

Now that they are home, they are still working to process what they saw in the destroyed town of Lahaina.

But they know they are some of the lucky ones, and say it's the locals and people who lost it all they are worried about.

"It was hard because when we got there on Monday, it was beautiful, and then when waking up on Tuesday and all the power was out, and we didn't have any cell service, it was just a confusing time," said Kingsburg Resident, Rachel Bratton.

Rachel Bratton and Austin Bratton, a central valley native, were just two of the many people in Lahaina when the wildfires started.

"And when we saw the fire, we didn't really know how devastating it was; we just thought it was a normal brush fire. It was hard to tell how close or how far it was and how much damage it was doing and what it was costing people," said central valley native, Austin Bratton.

Action News spoke to Austin's mother earlier this week when the couple was still navigating through the town, they say it was hard to know what was going on due to the lack of signal.

"It definitely got more frightening as the days went on," said Austin Bratton.

Bratton says they saw the destruction and met people who faced the threat of death, and it's still difficult to wrap their heads around the past week.

"Now that we are home and processing everything, I think we just feel a whole flurry of emotions, anywhere from gratefulness to be back home to sadness," said Austin Bratton.

But through it all, there were still glimmers of hope.

"I think it was incredible to see how people like locals and tourists alike were just trying to do the best that they could to help in any way possible," said Rachel Bratton.

Showing up for them as well, they got a helicopter ride from the island's devastated west side, bringing them to safety.

Bratton says he knows their experience doesn't compare to what those that live there will be dealing with for years to come, but says even here, if you adopt the spirit of aloha for those back in Maui, it can go a long way.

"It is a terrible situation over there, and compassion and kindness is needed when talking with people who were there, especially for the locals and for everyone who's been involved," said Austin Bratton.

Both Austin and Rachel say there was a point where they were able to play with children on the beach, and learned their house just burned down.

They say it was in that moment that they learned the gravity of the situation, but were happy they could help the kids smile during a difficult time.

