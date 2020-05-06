accuweather

Final supermoon of 2020 rises this week: How to see it

The final supermoon of 2020 will shine brightly in the sky on the nights of May 6-7.

The moon will appear 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than normal, according to AccuWeather. If conditions in your area permit, try to catch the moon as it rises low on the horizon.

May's supermoon is also known as the flower moon, named for the flowers that bloom in the springtime.

If you miss out on this supermoon, you'll have to wait almost a year to see the next one, which won't rise until April 27, 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
How coronavirus pandemic will impact firefighting this wildfire season
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Central California coronavirus cases
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Fire damages attic of 100-year-old Visalia home
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
Uber to lay off 3,700 full time workers
PPE secured for businesses as CA preps for partial reopening
Downtown Fresno church making preparations to reopen its doors
More TOP STORIES News