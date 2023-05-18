Mayor Jerry Dyer's new budget adds to police, fire and traffic safety

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mayor Jerry Dyer is set to present his proposed city budget to the Fresno City Council Thursday.

At a news conference, Dyer proposed a $1.85 billion budget prioritizing community safety, public work improvements, and housing.

Here are the highlights from the proposed budget:

Fresno Police

The Fresno Police Department's portion of the budget would see 900 sworn officers on payroll, including 12 positions added with a recent grant.

It also includes eight emergency dispatchers and two supervisors as well as an alternate mental health crisis response program.

Fresno Fire

The Fresno Fire Department's budget would add four new firefighter positions for a total of 375 firefighters. In addition, two leases for replacement engines and five vehicles are part of the proposed budget.

Public Works improvements, maintenance and safety

Public works would see funding added to its dedicated pothole crews and equipment totaling $1.7 million.

Traffic safety gets a boost with 24 new traffic signals, 18 signal modifications and upgrades. A total of nine High Intensity Activated crossWALK (HAWK) crossing signals would be brought to the city. "Quick-Build" school safety traffic improvements are also on the budget.

It's unclear where the new additions would go.

Beautify Fresno and Parks

Beautify Fresno will see the creation of four new teams of two employees for $600,000.

For Fresno Parks, Measure P revenue is budgeted at $48.2 million plus an additional $39.6 million carried over from last year's budget. This portion of the budget would fund capital projects such as greenspace, trails and senior and youth activities.

Per the City Charter, the City of Fresno's Budget must be adopted by June 30.