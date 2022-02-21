attack

Mother viciously attacked at McDonald's drive-thru line in northern California

Police say when the mother got out of her car to check on the damage, the driver hit & dragged her 150-feet across the parking lot
Mother viciously attacked at East Bay McDonald's drive-thru line

RICHMOND, Calif. -- A mother was viciously attacked in front of her young children all because the perpetrator thought she cut her in line at a McDonald's drive-thru in Northern California.

The situation, which happened on February 5, escalated rapidly and all of it is caught on video.

You can hear the mother trying to console her crying children in the video as they're being threatened.

The confrontation takes a dangerous turn.

Police say when the mother got out of her car to check on the damage, the irate driver hit her, dragged her 150-feet across the McDonald's parking lot.

When she was on the ground injured, the suspect got out of her car and punched the mother several times before driving off.

Detectives are now searching for the driver, who they are considered violent and dangerous.

