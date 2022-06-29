MCOE Education Spotlight: Summer activities

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --So Dr. Tiejen, tell me a little bit about these summer activities.As you know, we're excited about a couple of things that are happening for kids across three counties. You know, we are the regional support provider for migrant education in Stanislaus, Merced and Madera counties. We've got several programs going on for migrant kids, all based out of Fresno State. So if you're a migrant family and you want to get connected, don't hesitate to contact us here at MCOE.org. We'll get you connected to this wonderful program that the migrant division runs at Fresno State. We've also got a couple of things happening in our school districts. Mainly just check with your local district on their summer program. I know that we are beginning our summer New Year, actually July 1, for comeback charter, for adults that didn't finish high school but want to come back and get that diploma. So that starts July 1 Here at MCOE. And we've also got a program that has been enhanced by the state for providing childcare support at home. So if there are homecare providers that want to get licensed and be able to provide more support for children in the community, please contact MCOE to get on the list for resource and referral for childcare. So those things are all going on. But the biggest news is the news around Transitional Kindergarten, the program that invites four-year-olds to come to school, TK as you may recall, Landon, place kindergarten for kids that were born in turn five between September 2 and December 1. Well, that date now is moved further out to February 2. So if your child turns five between September 2 and February 2, they're invited to come to Transitional Kindergarten this August across the state. We want to make sure parents know about that opportunity.Fantastic. Well, I imagine that'll change things for a lot of families. Dr. Tietjen, is there anything else that parents need to know?Those are the key issues. If you're looking for a similar activity, contact your local city for recreation activities. Summer school is in session. It's already started in most places, too late to get connected to summer school, a traditional summer school program but there are lots and lots of opportunities for your local recreation. So find something for those kids to do!