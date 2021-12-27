Community & Events

Me-N-Ed's throws pizza party for Fresno school after teacher's dance moves go viral

A Fresno teacher who went viral on TikTok for his old-school moves this month was rewarded for spreading kindness and positivity.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno teacher who went viral on TikTok for his old school moves this month was rewarded for spreading kindness and positivity.

Me-N-Ed's threw a surprise pizza party at Tenaya Middle School earlier this month.

Austin Lemay" blew up on social media after posting a video doing the "jerk" dance for his students

It got such a response, that Me-N-Ed's wanted to reward the students and Lemay for his commitment to fostering a love of learning.

So they delivered 175 pizzas to the campus this afternoon.

And it truly was a perfect end to the school's final day of "Kindness Week" - an effort meant to help students bond and remind them how important it is to be nice to one another.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnoeducationviral videotiktokcommunity
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News