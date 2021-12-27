Me-N-Ed's throws pizza party for Fresno school after teacher's dance moves go viral

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno teacher who went viral on TikTok for his old school moves this month was rewarded for spreading kindness and positivity.Me-N-Ed's threw a surprise pizza party at Tenaya Middle School earlier this month.Austin Lemay" blew up on social media after posting a video doing the "jerk" dance for his studentsIt got such a response, that Me-N-Ed's wanted to reward the students and Lemay for his commitment to fostering a love of learning.So they delivered 175 pizzas to the campus this afternoon.And it truly was a perfect end to the school's final day of "Kindness Week" - an effort meant to help students bond and remind them how important it is to be nice to one another.