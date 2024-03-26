WATCH LIVE

'Mean Girls' performance at Saroyan Theatre

Tuesday, March 26, 2024
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Regina George and the "Plastics" are storming their way to the Central Valley this week.

The Broadway musical "Mean Girls" kicks off Tuesday night at the Saroyan Theatre in Downtown Fresno.

The hit show is based off the 2004 Lindsay Lohan film "Mean Girls," and has earned 12 Tony nominations along the way.

The show follows new student Cady Heron as she navigates the social challenges of her new high-school, all while she tries to take down the Plastics led by Regina George.

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster starting at $30.

Opening night is Tuesday at 7:30 pm.

