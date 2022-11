Measure B, which would increase tax on Clovis hotel guests, gaining momentum

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Measure B, which would raise hotel taxes in the city of Clovis, is quickly gaining momentum.

As of Tuesday night, Measure B is being approved by 71% of voters. It only needs 50% to pass.

If passed, the ballot measure would increase taxes on guests at Clovis hotels and motels.

The city estimates that Measure B would bring in an extra $500,000 per year.

The city says it needs that additional funding to increase police staffing and for other public safety needs.