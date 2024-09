LIVE RESULTS: Measure B, proposal for geographic place renaming

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Measure B, which was focused on naming or changing the name of places in the county, is up for consideration in Tuesday's primary election.

It comes after the state's board of geographic names renamed 'Squaw Valley' to 'Yokuts Valley' following the California State legislature voting unanimously to remove the name "Squaw" from all geographic features or places in the state.

Assembly Bill 2022 deemed the word racist and a derogatory term.