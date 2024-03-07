Candidates preparing ahead of special primary election for Congressional District 20

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In less than two weeks, thousands of registered voters in Congressional District 20 will cast their ballots in a special election.

This will determine who will complete Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's term through 2024.

The special election will be held on Tuesday, March 19th.

District 20 covers parts of Tulare, Fresno, Kings and Kern counties.

Registered voters in District 20 should have received their ballot in the mail.

"We really need our voters to open up that envelope. There is a ballot in there for the Congressional District 20 election, and there is a green envelope that they'll need to return that ballot in," explained Tulare County Registrar of Voters Michelle Baldwin.

Baldwin says there has been confusion surrounding the special election and the two ballots voters have received.

Meanwhile, early results show a tight race between the top three candidates in the primary.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, running as a Republican, is among them.

He says he received over thirty calls from confused supporters on Tuesday.

"It's confusing to voters. So, we are hoping to work through that mess and get through to the other side with what the voters truly want. I hope that's me. If it's not me, then we put someone in there that's really going to fight for Congressional District 20," said Boudreaux.

Also in the top three is the Democrat, Marissa Wood, a public school teacher.

She issued a statement Wednesday, saying she was encouraged by the overwhelming support from the majority of Democrats.

When Action News spoke to her late Tuesday night, she was already looking ahead to the special election in two weeks.

"I'm looking forward to the special election as well and hopefully getting out there and reaching the voters," Wood said.

Current State Assemblymember Republican Vince Fong has been in the lead in this primary. In a statement today, he said he's humbled and grateful for the support he's received.

When Action News spoke to him late Tuesday night, he thanked those who helped him...

"Every campaign in every single county, we worked to earn every single vote, and I think we're seeing that in the results. Our numbers are looking very strong," Fong said.

Following the special primary election, there will be a special general election on May 21st.

That's if no candidate wins more than half of the votes on March 19th.

You'll want to make sure to vote in both.

For more information on the special election, click here.

