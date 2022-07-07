u.s. & world

Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe, Gabby Giffords, Denzel Washington to receive Medal of Freedom today

The 17 individuals will be the first people Biden will honor with the nation's highest civilian honor since taking office.
By Kate Sullivan
Simone Biles among 17 to be awarded Medal of Freedom from Biden

President Joe Biden on Thursday will award the presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people, including Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington, former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, and, posthumously, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and former Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

The 17 individuals will be the first people Biden will honor with the nation's highest civilian honor since taking office.. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are scheduled to attend the ceremony Thursday afternoon at the White House.

The medal is "presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors," the White House said.

Megan Rapinoe, a member of the US women's national soccer team who is an Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women's World Cup champion, will become the first female soccer player to receive the medal.

Gold Star father Khizr Khan, who served on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, and Catholic social justice leader Sister Simone Campbell, the former executive director of NETWORK who leads the "Nuns on the Bus," a group of politically active nuns, will also receive the award.

The list of recipients also includes Fred Gray, who was one of the first Black members of the Alabama state legislature since Reconstruction and who represented Rosa Parks, the NAACP, and Martin Luther King as an attorney. It also includes one of the most decorated women in the history of the US military, retired Brigadier General Wilma Vaught; a critical care nurse who was the first American to receive a Covid-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials, Sandra Lindsay; and the first Hispanic woman to serve as a college president, Dr. Julieta García.

Other recipients include: Civil rights activist Diane Nash, who worked with Martin Luther King and is a founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee; Father Alexander Karloutsos, the former vicar general of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America; civil rights advocate Raúl Yzaguirre, who served as CEO and president of National Council of La Raza; former Republican Sen. Alan Simpson of Wyoming; and former AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka, who will be awarded the medal posthumously.

"President Biden has long said that America can be defined by one word: possibilities. These 17 Americans demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation -- hard work, perseverance, and faith," the White House said in a statement.

Biden is a Medal of Freedom honoree himself. Then-President Barack Obama surprised his vice president with the award in 2017.

