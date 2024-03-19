Mega Millions climbs to $977M for next drawing after no jackpot winner

There is $977 million on the line in Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot is expected to climb to $977 Million for Friday's drawing, after no single ticket won the jackpot on Tuesday, the lottery said.

Winning numbers were drawn Tuesday evening for the Mega Millions $893 million jackpot. The winning numbers were 24, 46, 49, 62, 66 and gold Mega Ball 7.

The jackpot prize has a cash value of $421.4 million, which can be offered as a one-time lump sum payment, or an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The total of $893 million is the sixth-largest in Mega Millions history.

The numbers Saturday night were 13, 25, 50, 51, 66 and gold Mega Ball 6. While there was no big winner, one person in New York won $1 million for matching the five white balls.

There have been 28 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The last jackpot was won on Dec. 8.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot prize ever won was $1.6 billion prize won on Aug. 8, 2023. There have only been five jackpots that have exceeded $1 billion in Mega Millions history, according to the lottery game.

And if you don't win Mega Millions, there's always Powerball. The latest Powerball jackpot has surged to $687 million ($327.3 million cash value) ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.

ABC News' Jessica Gorman contributed to this story.