Arts & Entertainment

'It's hard to breathe.' Melissa Joan Hart reveals breakthrough COVID infection

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Melissa Joan Hart, fully vaccinated, gets breakthrough COVID infection

Actress Melissa Joan Hart has revealed she's quite sick with COVID, despite being fully vaccinated and wants to encourage others to "stay safe."

The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star took to Instagram (from bed) to tell followers "it's bad" and that she thinks she may have caught it from one of her kids.

"I am vaccinated and I got COVID and it's bad," she said. "It's weighing on my chest. It's hard to breathe. One of my kids, I think, has it so far. I'm praying that the other ones are okay."

She continued: "I'm mad, really mad, because we tried and we took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot but we got a little bit lazy, and I think as a country we got a little lazy, and I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear a mask at school. I'm pretty sure that's where this came from. I just really hope my husband and the other ones don't get it, because if someone has to be taken to the hospital, I can't go with them."

Hart says she's not trying to be political with her post, she's just sharing an update on her health.

"I wanted to share this with all of you. I'm not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey. This isn't up for debate, it's just how I feel today on my page," she wrote.

MORE | Alyssa Milano tests positive for COVID antibodies: 'I thought I was dying'
EMBED More News Videos

"I thought I was dying." The actress tested negative for COVID-19 three times, but said she experienced coronavirus symptoms for several months.



Hart shares sons Tucker McFadden, 8, Braydon Hart, 13, and Mason Walter, 15, with husband Mark Wilkerson, and says her youngest is masking up every day.

"I'm just scared and sad, and disappointed in myself and some of our leaders," she added. "I just wish I'd done better, so I'm asking you guys to do better. Protect your families. Protect your kids."

She reminded everyone the pandemic is "not over yet."
"I hoped it was, but it's not, so stay vigilant and stay safe," she said.

MORE | What we know about the delta variant
EMBED More News Videos

ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton explains what we know and don't know about the threat posed by the Delta variant of COVID-19.





The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthealthcelebrityactorcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News