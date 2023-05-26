Officials urging water safety in Valley during Memorial Day weekend

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, local leaders are urging everyone to stay away from rivers - which have already turned deadly in recent days.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As we head into Memorial Day weekend, local leaders are urging everyone to stay away from rivers - which have already turned deadly in recent days.

Officials are telling the community to reconsider planning any outdoor outings near the dangerously "fast-moving" Kings and San Joaquin Rivers.

On Tuesday, The Fresno County Sheriff's Office released a new public service announcement about the dangers of our local rivers, reminding people how quickly their life can be in danger.

They don't want to see another tragedy like the one over the weekend where a four-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister were swept away in the Kings River.

The sheriff says those who are cited will face a $225 fine.

Several signs have been posted, but the sheriff's office is looking to add more.

They will be bigger and in additional languages.

Caltrans-style signs along the road will also be posted to make sure people know the rivers are closed.

Officials plan to reevaluate the situation along the Kings and San Joaquin rivers at the end of July or early August to determine if the water flow is safe.