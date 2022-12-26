Man and dog die after crashing into canal in Mendota, CHP says

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and his dog have died after crashing into a canal in Mendota.

It happened just before 9 Saturday night on Highway 33 near Bass Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says a 29-year-old man was driving a Jeep Cherokee at an unknown speed.

He veered to the right and hit a guardrail before the car crashed into the canal and overturned.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office dive team helped to pull the car out.

The 29-year-old driver and his dog were both pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The cause is under investigation.