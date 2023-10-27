Valley schools offering mental health and support services after Maine shooting

The surveillance images of the mass shooting suspect in Lewiston, Maine came out quickly after news of the gunfire.

The photos were shocking and terrifying for people in that community and across the country.

"This is a tough one, you know. The shock factor when things happen in a smaller community is great. And that's why, you know, even our small communities are at risk for things like this. It's not only a big city occurrence," said Rich Howard, a former Merced County Sheriff's sergeant.

He now provides training on active shooter scenarios with "Knowledge Saves Lives."

"Keep a watchful eye on what's around you and accept that there's danger in every environment. We wanna deny that danger exists by all the good things we see, but just acknowledge it, and then keep an exit strategy in your mind," Rich advised.

Howard also survived the 2017 mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas- that left 58 people dead.

"For survivors, we can suffer or fall into survivor's guilt. You know what? Don't feel guilty if you survived, feel blessed because there's something left for you to do in your life," expressed Rich.

Tragedies like the Lewiston mass shooting can also take a toll on people who are watching the aftermath unfold.

It can be especially difficult for children.

That's why Lindsay Unified has counselors at each one of its seven sites.

The district also has mentors and student advocates available.

"It is vital to have the services on campus you know easy access to services that they can reach on the day of or on the moment of having their concerns or questions regarding an incident or feelings they may be dealing with," says Laura Cortes, Lindsay Unified School District.

