FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people were displaced after a fire sparked at an apartment complex in Merced on Monday morning.Firefighters were called to the area of G and 18th Streets around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found flames coming from the attic of an apartment unit.Fire crews were able to douse the blaze within 30 minutes. No one was injured.The cause of the fire is under investigation.