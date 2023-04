Debris removal will begin in Merced's Bear Creek Monday. Due to work being done, there will be some road closures on South Bear Creek Drive.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Debris removal will begin in Merced's Bear Creek Monday.

Due to work being done, there will be some road closures on South Bear Creek Drive.

Those areas include Cameron Lane to M Street and from Wainwright Avenue to M Street.

Crews will have an intermittent lane closure or full road closures for the work.

You're asked to use an alternate route or expect delays in the area.