Merced man sentenced for making bombs, damaging property

The Merced man convicted of making bombs and damaging property is headed to prison.

On Monday, a federal judge sentenced 53-year-old Wes Parker McDaniel to 10 years and five months.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced man convicted of making bombs and damaging property is headed to prison.

On Monday, a federal judge sentenced 53-year-old Wes Parker McDaniel to 10 years and five months.

Court documents say McDaniel made 12 destructive devices with illegal fireworks, ammunition, shrapnel, fire-starting material and other items.

Authorities say he threw bombs at a home in Merced, with one of them exploding.

McDaniel is accused of throwing another explosive at a second home and placing two near a car at a Lemoore apartment complex, but the bombs did not go off.