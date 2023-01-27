Multiple Merced businesses impacted by fire

At least one business is a total loss, with the roof and surrounding walls weakened from the flames.

Damages are being assessed after a late-night fire burned several Merced businesses.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Damages are being assessed after a late-night fire burned several Merced businesses.

The fire chief says crews were called out just after 10 pm on Main Street at H Street as flames spread in three buildings.

At least one business is a total loss, with the roof and surrounding walls weakened from the flames.

All units from the City of Merced, as well as Merced County fire crews and a local trucking company were on hand to monitor the fire.

PG &E was also on scene.

There's no word yet on how this fire started.