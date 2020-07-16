crime

Former Merced CHP officer accused of assaulting woman during traffic stop

Court documents reveal the alleged assault happened in May 2019. Charges were filed against Jaron De Bruin in May of this year.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former California Highway Patrol officer for Merced County is accused of inappropriately touching a woman while conducting a traffic stop last year, according to court documents.

Jaron De Bruin, 39, pleaded not guilty to charges of felony sexual battery, assault by a public officer, preparing false evidence, and two other misdemeanors in court on Wednesday.

Court documents reveal the alleged assault happened in May 2019. Charges were filed against De Bruin in May of this year.

Officials say De Bruin worked in northern and southern California before transferring to Merced County in 2016. He has not been employed with CHP since May.

He will be back in court on July 27.
