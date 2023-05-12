A cleanup is underway after an early morning attic fire at a church in Merced.

Merced Church of Christ recovering from early morning attic fire

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A cleanup is underway after an early morning attic fire at a church in Merced.

It happened Thursday at the Merced Church of Christ on Highway 140 and Edwards Avenue.

Church leaders say a canister light in the ceiling of the main auditorium shorted out and smoldered overnight.

The light fell over and triggered the security system at about 6 a.m.

That's when a pastor went to check on what was happening.

He found smoke coming from the building and called for firefighters, which helped prevent more damage.

The church will not hold services until it passes a city inspection.