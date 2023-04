The Merced City Council is meeting Monday night. They're scheduled to take up an emergency order to protect displaced tenants.

Councilmembers will vote on allowing the city to provide temporary relief for residents displaced from their rental homes due to the storms and flooding that happened back in January.

City staff estimates that approximately 1,600 residents were displaced from about 720 rental housing units.

The meeting takes place at 6 pm.