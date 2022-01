MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced College will soon have a new area for students to hang out on campus, thanks to a donation from a North Valley family.Four brothers are gifting $1 million to the school to help build a new plaza.It will be called the Hermione Isakow plaza in loving memory of their late mother.She died last year from Amyloid Disease.The brothers say their mom instilled into them a deep appreciation for education, discipline and family.The Merced College Board of Trustees approved the project at Tuesday's meeting. Construction will begin soon.