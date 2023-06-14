Public pool set to reopen this year in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- People living in the North Valley will soon have a place to cool off.

The public pool in Merced was forced to stay closed last year because of a lifeguard shortage but this year, recreational swimming is back!

The season officially begins Saturday, June 24, at the McNamara Memorial Plunge Pool.

The City of Merced is also offering swim lessons.

The first session starts on June 20, and there are still several openings.

Michelle Reid is the recreation supervisor and says they're expecting a busy year, so they're still looking to hire more certified lifeguards and swim instructors.

"It's a wonderful feeling to go out to the pool, see the kids in the swim lessons, watch them progress through the season and then go out to the rec swim," she said.

In addition to the swim season, the pool will open for a special Juneteenth celebration on June 17 from 1 pm until 6 pm.

For more information and a full swim schedule, click here.