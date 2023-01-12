Man wanted for killing relative and another person in Hilmar, arrested in Sacramento

Two people were murdered in Hilmar on Tuesday night and now there's an urgent search for the suspect.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Victor Bazan, wanted for killing his relative and another person, was arrested last night in Sacramento County.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest Thursday morning in a Facebook post.

"This is the last thing you expect to come out of this community. It's a very tight-knit community," Merced County Sheriff's Office Public Relations Coordinator Michelle Oliver said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a home Tuesday on American Avenue just off Lander Avenue for a welfare check.

Neighbors say deputies arrived around 9 pm at a blue mobile home in Country Living Park, a 55 and older community.

"Unfortunately when deputies arrived they did find two adult victims," Oliver said.

Officials did not say how they were killed, their age, or their relation to one another.

