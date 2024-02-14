Man involved in kidnapping and murder of Merced County family sentenced

One of the Merced County men accused in the kidnapping and murder of four family members is expected to spend less than two years in prison for the horrific crime.

One of the Merced County men accused in the kidnapping and murder of four family members is expected to spend less than two years in prison for the horrific crime.

One of the Merced County men accused in the kidnapping and murder of four family members is expected to spend less than two years in prison for the horrific crime.

One of the Merced County men accused in the kidnapping and murder of four family members is expected to spend less than two years in prison for the horrific crime.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the Merced County men accused in the kidnapping and murder of four family members, including an eight-month-old baby girl, is expected to spend less than two years in prison for the horrific crime.

The District Attorney's Office says Alberto Salgado was sentenced to 3 years and 8 months after pleading no contest to various charges stemming from the October 2022 crime.

Prosecutors argued he helped his brother, Jesus Salgado, abduct the family from their business.

Jesus was a former employee.

The bodies of the baby, her mother and father, and her uncle were then discovered in an orchard near Dos Palos days after they went missing.

Alberto Salgado has already served about 16 months.

The DA's office says he is eligible to serve only half of the sentence.

In total, he's expected to serve about 22 months.

Jesus Salgado is scheduled to be in court for a hearing on Thursday.